Torremolinos' GWA Wingfoil Qualifying Series crowns its first winners It was an exciting day of competition on the Costa Lago beach, with great weather conditions and many turning up to watch the event

The GWA Wingfoil Qualifying Series, held in Torremolinos at the weekend, has produced its first winners. After a lack of wind on Saturday meant that the competition had to be postponed, it resumed on Sunday and offered up a thrilling spectacle to all those who were present on the Costa Lago beach to watch this qualifier for the wingfoil world cup.

Weather conditions on the day were perfect for this water-based sport. In the morning, the westerly wind was blowing and allowed for ideal conditions, with the GWA giving the green light for the surf-slalom participants to take to the water; stronger winds later on also allowed for the freestyle modality to begin, with riders doing all sorts of pirouettes, tricks and achieving lift thanks to their boards.

In women's surf-slalom and freestyle, the win was awarded to 15-year-old Spaniard Nia Suardíaz, who has had an excellent start to the season. She was joined on the podium by Onare Ceris and Carla Herrera, one of Spain's wingfoil specialists.

In men's surf-slalom, 18-year-old Liam Dunkerbeck, from the Canary Islands, was the winner. He was followed by Lucas Roguet, last year's Spanish wingfoil champion, and Jeremiah McDonald, from New Zealand.

The men's freestyle event, which was postponed, will take place today as weather conditions seem set to improve for the event.