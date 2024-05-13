Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Javi Amaya lifts the championship trophy. J. R. PADILLA
Torremolinos seal promotion to the fourth tier as league champions

Their 1-0 win at home relegated Málaga City but ensured the side will play in Segunda RFEF next season

Juan Ramón Padilla

Monday, 13 May 2024, 10:06

Juventud de Torremolinos earned promotion as Tercera RFEF champions amid jubilant celebrations at El Pozuelo on Sunday afternoon after clinching a 1-0 victory against Málaga City.

The Torremolinos stadium witnessed its highest attendance in recent years, with nearly 2,000 fans filling the stands, and many of them invading the pitch, to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Fans and players celebrate together on the pitch.
Fans and players celebrate together on the pitch. J. R. P.

The match unfolded largely according to expectations in the first half, with Torremolinos enjoying total domination.

The standout performer was Iker Burgos, who hit the crossbar, had a goal disallowed, missed another clear chance, and ultimately netted the winning goal in the 14th minute, adding the finishing touch to a cross from the left.

While a draw would have sufficed to secure their objective, Torremolinos managed to defeat a determined opponent who needed points to remain in the division.

Ultimately, Málaga City were relegated and will join Rincón next season in the División de Honor.

