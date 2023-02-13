Local football Torremolinos' good run ended as Marbella and El Palo go head to head for automatic promotion The results of all the local lower-tier football around Malaga province this weekend

Segunda RFEF

Vélez 1-2 Yeclano

Vélez went from fourth to eighth within 90 minutes after throwing away a lead at home to Yeclano. The hosts had the game under control against a direct rival in the first half, taking the lead in the 13th minute through a Gonzalo header. However, the wind played a massive role in the second 45 and this allowed Yeclano to take the lead themselves, with two goals in quick succession from Álvaro Martínez and Kouassi. Vélez deserved an equaliser but had a goal from Ocaña controversially disallowed in stoppage time.

Coria 1-1 Estepona

Estepona have now gone five games without a win - a run which puts their playoff ambitions in jeopardy. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw in Cáceres against Coria, with the point secured thanks to their persistence in the 82nd minute through Verde.

Torremolinos 0-1 UCAM Murcia

Despite recent good form, Torremolinos were toothless in attack and couldn't make it three wins on the bounce. Chumbi scored the only goal of the game for UCAM Murcia just before half time, leaving Torremolinos in the relegation zone.

Cartagena B 0-1 Antequera

Antequera made it 16 wins from 21 games thanks to a single goal from Mawuli in the 55th minute which sealed victory on the road against Cartagena B. At this rate, the undisputed league leaders could seal promotion with several games to spare.

Tercera RFEF

El Palo 3-0 Torre del Mar

A late collapse from Torre del Mar helped to strengthen El Palo's promotion credentials, with a 3-0 win firming up their playoff place and putting them in with a good chance of automatic promotion. Goals from Destiny, Roberto Sierra and Awana - all after the 76th minute - secured the comfortable win.

Málaga City 1-0 Atlético Malagueño

A goal in the 77th minute for Málaga City's Matius brought an end to Atlético Malagueño's ten-match unbeaten streak. The Malaga reserve team were weak in attack and came up against intense opposition who claimed just their second home win of the season and are facing relegation.

Porcuna 0-2 Marbella

Marbella sealed a comfortable away win against Porcuna, thanks to clinical play in the final third from Agus and Dago. The bad news, however, is that both had to be substituted through injury. Marbella remain second, level on points with El Palo.