Torre del Mar win Axarquía derby as Torremolinos escape drop zone

Segunda RFEF

Antequera 1-1 Recreativo Granada

Antequera retained their 12-point advantage at the top, despite a 1-1 draw with Granada's reserves, thanks to results elsewhere. In a game of two halves, the points were shared for the second time between these two sides this season. Samu gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute before Liza's equaliser in the 31st.

UCAM Murcia 4-0 Vélez

At the historic La Condomina, Vélez's run of three wins on the bounce was brought crashing down with a heavy defeat at the hands of UCAM Murcia, who seemed to score from every chance they got. That said, the opener didn't come until just before half time (through Chumbi). Then, after 65 minutes passed, the floodgates opened and the hosts scored three more - two from Pescador, a recent arrival from Juventud de Torremolinos.

Estepona 0-0 Don Benito

Estepona's play-off hopes received a blow as they failed to break down bottom site Don Benito. In a game where chances were few and far between, a goalless draw was perhaps inevitable.

Mancha Real 0-4 Torremolinos

Juventud de Torremolinos got out of the relegation zone in spectacular fashion with a resounding victory in Mancha Real. They went out in search of the win from the get-go and that was rewarded. Naranjo opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Castillo made it 2-0 in the 55th. Álex Camacho and Gojkov had great debuts; the latter made it 3-0 (in the 81st minute) and Alexis finished it off in stoppage time.

Tercera RFEF

Marbella remain in the hunt for the lead after comfortably thrashing Maracena (4-0). Top goalscorer Dago scored his 14th of the season from the penalty spot after a clear foul by the keeper after just three minutes, setting the tone for the game. Agus doubled the lead soon after, just before Matheus was sent off for the visitors after just half an hour. However, it wasn't until the final knockings that Puñal and Learte rounded off the win.

The favourites prevailed in the Axarquía derby, despite the visiting Málaga City creating the most chances in the first half. But when Pato finished off a good team move in the 45th minute, Torre del Mar were in the ascendency and Cala made it 2-0 in the 70th minute.

El Palo remain in promotion contention after digging in to grab a valuable win away in Motril. After a cagey and tactical battle in the opening half, a goal by Ito in the 47th minute broke the deadlock to make the game more comfortable. They even could have doubled their lead through Guichard.

Atlético Malagueño 2-0 Arenas

Malaga's reserves consolidated fifth place with a two-goal win from an unexpected source. Left-back Márquez scored both goals to open up a tough-to-beat Arenas side.