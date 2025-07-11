Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Top stars in action as LIV Golf Andalucía tees off at Valderrama

Spain's Sergio García is out to defend individual and team titles as the famous San Roque course hosts the prestigious tournament for third time

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:56

World-class golf returns to Real Club Valderrama in San Roque, which will host LIV Golf Andalucía from Friday to Sunday, marking the third time the renowned course stages the elite competition.

Some of the sport's biggest names will take part, including Spain's Sergio García and Jon Rahm, as well as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

García returns as defending champion in both the individual and team events after a dramatic double triumph in 2024. That year, the Spaniard won two play-offs at his favourite course to seal his only individual victory of the season and help his team, the Fireballs, secure their only win of the year.

Organisers expect another large crowd at Valderrama, which is widely regarded as one of the best golf courses in continental Europe. The event is also expected to draw significant television audiences around the world.

The tournament will feature three days of team-based action and will once again showcase LIV Golf's growing presence on the global sporting calendar.

