Tickets for Spain-Tonga rugby match go on sale

The stadium where Spain-Tonga will take place next month. / ÑITO SALAS

Tickets for the upcoming Spain-Tonga rugby test match have gone on sale. Prior to the game, which will be played on 5 November at 6.30pm at the Estadio Ciudad de Malaga, there will be a whole host of activities.

Tickets prices range between 15 and 20 euros, while children under 14 can get in for just five euros. For each ticket sold the organisers will either plant a tree or a square metre of scrubland to help recover the region affected by fires in the last few years.

Club de Rugby Malaga, in conjunction with the Spanish Rugby Federation, have also organised a Fan Zone from 12.30pm where there will be live music, bouncy castles and games for youngsters to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at https://entradium.com/es/events/rugby-internacional-espana-tonga.