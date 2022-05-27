Tickets for Spain's upcoming game at La Rosaleda sell out in just one day The Malaga CF stadium will be at full capacity when the national football team take on the Czech Republic in their Nations League game on 12 June

Tickets have sold out in just one day for Spain's upcoming football match on 12 June at 8.45pm against the Czech Republic in the Nations League, which will be played at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium. The tickets, which could only be purchased online, went on sale at 5pm on Wednesday, with virtual queues lasting up to an hour.

The Spanish Football Federation were impressed with the speed at which the tickets were sold and have exceeded their expectations. The level of demand shown for this game is higher than the one for Spain's game in Seville, which will be played ten days earlier.

The national team will also take to La Rosaleda's pitch on 11 June for a training session, which will be open to the media. Prior to the session, head coach Luis Enrique will offer a press conference alongside a player.