Tickets for Spain's Billie Jean King qualifier in Marbella go on sale on Monday The Puente Romano Tennis Club will host the action from 14 to 15 April

The Spanish team after qualifying for the 2022 Finals of the Billie Jean Cup. / RFET

Tickets for the Billie Jean King Cup (previously the Federation Cup) qualifier between Spain and Mexico on 14 and 15 April in Marbella will go on sale on Monday, 13 February.

The two days of action will take place at the Puente Romano Tennis Club, with tickets at 10 euros for Friday 14th and 20 euros for Saturday 15th. Alternatively, two-day passes will be available for as little as 28 euros.

Premium tickets with access to a restricted hospitality area will also be available for 140 euros for the first day and 150 euros for the second day. In this case, entrance for both will cost 280 euros.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the official website of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, www.rfet.es.

The Spain team, captained by the recently renewed Anabel Medina, will be the clear favourites against Mexico and will be looking to qualify for their third consecutive Finals, which this year will take place from 7 to 12 November at a venue yet to be decided.

Although Spain has great players such as Paula Badosa (21st) and Garbiñe Muguruza (83rd and former world number one, who always choses Puente Romano for pre-season), both are going through a spell of bad form, especially the latter.

Also in contention for the team will be Sara Sorribes (78th), Nuria Párrizas (79th), Cristina Bucsa (87th) and Rebeka Masarova (99th).

Mexico, meanwhile, currently have no players in the 'top 100' of the world rankings. Their two best players are Fernanda Contreras (165th) and Marcela Zacarias (212th), as well as doubles player Giuliana Olmos, ranked eighth in the world.