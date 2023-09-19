Tickets go on sale for streamer-led seven-a-side tournament finals taking place in Malaga

Nacho Carmona Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Tickets for the Kings and Queens Cup seven-a-side football competitions, set to take place at Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium, are now on sale.

The competition, whose clubs are led by popular online streamers and presided over by former Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Piqué, will take place from 13 to 15 October and will determine the winner of the third split for the men's teams and the second for the women's.

Prices for the tickets, which can be purchased from the official website, range from 23 to 283 euros, depending on the seating category, with VIP tickets costing the highest.

In addition to the football matches, ticket holders will have the opportunity to enjoy performances by guest artists, although their identities remain undisclosed for now. Previous finals have featured celebrities like Tiago PZK, Manuel Turizo and Nicki Nicole.

A sell-out expected

An impressive 15,000 tickets sold in the first fifteen minutes on Monday.

The success of the previous editions held at Camp Nou in Barcelona and the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid suggests that La Rosaleda may also see a sold-out crowd for this event, especially given that it's the first time this increasingly popular football format has come to southern Spain.