Tickets for Spain-Norway football match in Malaga to finally go on sale on Monday

General sale tickets had been due to be released on Thursday but the Spanish Federation's ticketing system crashed due to high demand

The view inside La Rosaleda during Spain's last game in Malaga, against the Czech Republic.

Antonio Góngora Malaga

General sale tickets for the Euro 2024 qualifier between Spain and Norway due to take place at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on Saturday 25 March will finally go on sale on Monday 6 March at midday.

High demand saw many fans left frustrated in their pursuit of tickets last week as the Spanish Football Federation's ticketing system crashed due to unexpected high demand.

Early release tickets for one of the most high-profile international matches to ever take place in Malaga were made available to Malaga CF season ticket holders on Tuesday, but many fans missed out because of the technical issues.

As such the Federation delayed the sale of general release tickets (which was due on Thursday), allowing them to address the issue with their website.

When they do eventually go on sale (from tickets.rfef.es), prices will range between 25 and 80 euros, plus administrative fees.

There will also be packs of four tickets available for 90 euros, allowing groups and families more affordable entry.

That said, with an estimated 10,000 tickets already being sold to season ticket holders, all remaining tickets at the approximately 30,000-capacity stadium will likely be snapped up fast.