This year's Malaga Half Marathon to return to city centre with new route

Some of the field of athletes in a previous running of the Malaga Half Marathon event. Migue Fernández
This year&#039;s Malaga Half Marathon to return to city centre with new route
The race will start and finish in the Paseo del Parque on 23 March as organisers target growth and record-breaking performances

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 10 February 2025, 16:53

The 34th TotalEnergies Málaga Half Marathon will feature a major route change as it returns to the city centre for its 23 March edition. The event, which sold out over a month ago with a record 8,000 participants, will now start and finish at Paseo del Parque, mirroring the full marathon’s course.

Race director Javier Gavela highlighted the significance of the new course, describing it as "flat, very fast, almost without curves" and emphasising its importance for the race’s growth.

The city centre setting is expected to enhance the event’s visibility and attract more runners in the future as organisers aim to expand participation to 10,000 in 2026, with 3,000 hopefuls already on the waiting list for this year.

The presentation of the event in Malaga city. M. Rivas

Female participation is set to exceed 30 per cent, with ambitions to reach 50 per cent in the coming years. More than 40 per cent of runners are from abroad.

Top athletes have been confirmed to target record times, with the men's and women's course records standing at 1:00:13 and 1:05:58, respectively.

Malaga-born Olympic triathlete Alberto González will make his half marathon debut at the event.

