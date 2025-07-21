Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain's Jon Rahm led Europe to the title two years ago in Rome. Reuters
Golf

The 2031 edition of Ryder Cup set to be staged in Spain's Catalonia region

The Camiral Resort in Girona has been chosen for prestigious event, 34 years after Valderrama on the south coast made history

Carlos Nieto

Barcelona

Monday, 21 July 2025, 07:58

Spain will host the Ryder Cup again in 2031, returning the tournament to the country for the first time since Valderrama staged the event 34 years ago, in 1997.

According to La Vanguardia and as confirmed by this newspaper, the Camiral Resort Golf & Wellness in Caldes de Malavella, Girona, has been selected, around an hour’s drive from Barcelona.

Talks had stalled due to political disputes and changes in the Catalan government, but an agreement has now been reached and the announcement is expected this Tuesday, 22 July.

The total investment is expected to be around 140 million euros, with the Catalan government contributing around 40 million.

Critics, including local groups and the CUP, warn of environmental impact, but the club, owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien, insists it uses only reclaimed water.

