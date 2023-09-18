The 2023 Solheim Cup touches down on the Costa del Sol

The tournament's organisers at the launch on Monday.

Daryl Finch / Andrea Jiménez Malaga / Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some of the world's best golfers will be on the Costa del Sol this week as the Solheim Cup touched down in Spain for the first time on Monday at Finca Cortesin in Casares.

The 2023 edition of the most prestigious international women's golf tournament runs until Sunday 24 September and is expected to attract a global audience of 461 million viewers.

Some 80,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament which, like the Ryder Cup, pits a European team against a US team.

Throughout this week and until the opening ceremony at the Marbella Arena on Thursday night (from 6pm), the teams led by Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis will be practising on the course, where spectators are welcome to watch (tickets can still be bought here).

The action will commence in earnest on Friday, with the Foursome Matches beginning at 8.10am and the Fourball Matches from 1.40pm.

Saturday will follow the same schedule, before the tournament concludes on Sunday with single matches from 11.10am, ahead of the closing ceremony at 6.30pm.

In the history of the competition, the US lead with 10 wins to seven.

Significant economic impact

The 2023 Solheim Cup will have a significant economic impact on the local area, estimated to be approximately 500 million euros.

According to the tournament's organisers and the Diputación provincial government, more than 13,000 rooms in 75 hotels have been reserved, with the support of 20 official tour operators.

Massive collaboration

At the launch of the tournament on Monday morning, Diputación chief Francisco Salado praised the collaborations - between various public and private entities over the course of six years - that made this possible.

The combined investment in the event includes 2.1 million euros from the Andalusian regional government, two million euros from the Diputación through Turismo Costa del Sol, two million euros from the Costa del Sol Mancomunidad municipalities association (via Acosol), and 1.5 million euros from Marbella and Benahavís town halls.

Over 900 volunteers from 33 different countries, along with 300 marshals, are also involved in organising the tournament.