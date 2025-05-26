Tennis legend Rafael Nadal criticises Malaga send-off: 'It didn't make any sense and wasn't done well'

Jorge Garrido / Ignacio Tylko Malaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 06:32 Compartir

Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal has finally broken his silence on the send-off he received in Malaga last year during the Davis Cup.

Speaking to the press in Paris on Sunday, the 38-year-old retired professional said it "didn't make any sense" and that it "wasn't done well".

Nadal’s candid remarks came at Roland Garros, where the 14-time French Open champion was honoured on Court Philippe Chatrier.

There, he received a heartfelt farewell that included former rivals, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Sir Andy Murray, marking a more fitting close to his legendary career.

Speaking after the event, Nadal said: "Roland Garros and I deserved to have the pleasure of it happening here," referring to the tribute.

"We decided to turn down everything proposed to us until now because this tournament deserved the privilege of organising the main tribute."

Criticism

The much-criticised Malaga event to which Nadal referred took place during the Davis Cup Final 8 at the Martín Carpena arena last November.

Organisers were caught out not only by Nadal's unexpected defeat to the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the first game, but also Spain's premature elimination.

The result, plus the late hour of the final match, contributed to a rather rushed and underwhelming tribute to such a global icon.