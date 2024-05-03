Teams sought for women's football tournament in Malaga province

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

A call has been sent out for women footballers to take part in the upcoming El Biombo seven-a-side tournament taking place in Iznájar on 28 and 29 June.

With a prize pot of 1,700 euros, the tournament will run alongside the Open Summer Valdearenas music festival, with food and drink available.

Registration (80 euros per team) is open until 31 May. Those who wish to sign up must call 652 58 14 94.