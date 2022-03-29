Swedish football team visit Almuñécar for training Hörvikens IF from the city of Sölvesborg in southern Sweden used the town's Francisco Bonet stadium

After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of European football teams are heading to the south of Spain for training.

One of those teams is Hörvikens IF, from the city of Sölvesborg, in Blekinge province, who were in Almuñécar for four days training at the town’s Francisco Bonet football stadium last week, according to the town’s sports councillor, Luis Aragón.

The team, which is based in southern Sweden close to the border with Denmark, is in Sweden’s fourth division. In total almost thirty people, split between players and coaches, travelled to Almuñécar and stayed at the Bahia Tropical hotel, which is near to the stadium itself.

Aragón explained that the Swedish team’s visit was the first to use the Francisco Bonet stadium’s facilities and that this week it is the turn of a group of German athletes from Frankfurt, Aragón confirmed.