Marbella's Álex Hernández on the ball. Marbella FC
Struggling Vélez&#039;s relegation is confirmed
Local football roundup

Struggling Vélez's relegation is confirmed

In the division below, Rincón's fate was practically sealed too after their derby defeat to Atlético Malagueño

Juan Ramón Padilla

Malaga

Monday, 22 April 2024, 14:38

Vélez's terrible season reached its inevitable conclusion this weekend as the struggling side finally suffered relegation to Tercera RFEF.

The Axarquía-based club, which recently changed ownership amid severe financial difficulties, lost their battle against the drop on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat at home to league leaders Sevilla Atlético sealing their fate.

Despite their struggles, their fans, who have been supporting the players through charitable donations, applauded the young team off the pitch.

Elsewhere, Marbella (third) secured a 1-0 win against Yeclano to boost their promotion hopes, while neighbours Estepona (sixth) faced a setback in their play-off push with a goalless draw against Antoniano.

El Palo's hopes for survival, meanwhile, remain alive after a 1-0 win against Racing Cartagena, with Juanma's goal keeping them just four points off the relegation play-off place.

Rincón facing the drop

In the division below, leaders Juventud de Torremolinos edged closer to automatic promotion after a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Huétor-Vega.

Torre del Mar (fifth) and Málaga City (13th), meanwhile, played out a goalless draw, with Torre del Mar unable to capitalise on their chances.

The captains ahead of Malagueño's win over Rincón.
The captains ahead of Malagueño's win over Rincón. Juan Ramón Padilla

In another local derby, Atlético Malagueño (third) defeated Rincón (17th) 2-1, virtually sealing Rincón's relegation to the sixth tier.

