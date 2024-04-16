Charity local football derby to raise funds for struggling Costa del Sol club

Juan Ramón Padilla Torre del Mar Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 11:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

The show of support from fans and other local football clubs to help struggling Vélez Club de Futbol continues after months of uncertainty surrounding the struggling Costa del football club’s future.

In this sense, neighbouring team Unión Deportiva Torre del Mar are hosting a charity match on Wednesday 17 April at the Juan Manuel Azuaga stadium near the El Ingenio shopping centre.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and tickets, which can be bought at the ground on the day, cost five euros. A bank account number has also been given for other donations. All proceeds will go towards helping the Vélez-Málaga team to finish the season despite the serious economic crisis they are in.

Wednesday’s derby follows a donation of 1,500 euros made by the Torre del Mar team last week to help cover the costs of last weekend’s away match against Lepe (Huelva). Captain of Vélez Andrés Ortega said, "I am grateful for this gesture, because it is very touching and we are grateful to them for remembering us in these difficult times."

The poster advertising the charity match taking place on Wednesday 17 April and the bank account details for other donations. SUR

Torre del Mar and former Vélez player Damián Ramírez said: "They are brave because they are showing their faces in such a delicate situation. The two teams have a great sporting rivalry, but there have always been many players from Vélez and Torre del Mar who have played in the two teams.”

Vélez-Málaga town hall is helping a group of players with limited resources, providing them with food and personal hygiene items and the club's supporters have also raised around 1,300 euros to help towards the costs of away matches.

Málaga Club de Fútbol have also stepped in by lending the Vélez squad their official bus last weekend so that they could travel to last Sunday’s away match in Lepe (Huelva province). Ortega posted a video thanking the club on his social media: "I'd like to thank Málaga Club de Fútbol very much for loaning us the bus, as it's very gratifying what they've done.”