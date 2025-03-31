Striking masterclass deals another blow to Antequera CF's title ambitions

Sections
Highlight
A.D.G
Antequera
Monday, 31 March 2025, 14:09
After leading Group 2 of Primera RFEF for several months, Antequera CF now find themselves in fourth place after suffering a 4-2 defeat away to Atlético Sanluqueño on Sunday.
Defensive lapses proved costly for the visitors, allowing the relegation-threatened hosts to capitalise and claim three vital points courtesy of an impressive hat-trick from Ceuta loanee Sofiane El Ftouhi.
The match began with an early display of brilliance from Antequera. In the seventh minute, Jonathan Biabiany made a dazzling run down the right before delivering a precise pass for Samuele Longo, who finished with an audacious backheel to give his side the lead.
However, the advantage was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Sofiane pounced on a defensive error to equalise from a corner.
Sanluqueño gained confidence and began to dictate play, though chances remained scarce. A mishit shot from Borja Vázquez was the closest they came before their second goal. In the 29th minute, another defensive lapse allowed Sofiane to convert a deep free-kick with a precise left-footed finish, completing the turnaround.
After half time, Antequera pushed forward in search of a response. Luismi Gutiérrez tested Samuel with a powerful shot before Longo found the net, only for his effort to be ruled offside. Then, in the 56th minute, Sofiane completed his treble, expertly finishing a cross from Vázquez.
Javier Medina's substitutions gave Antequera renewed hope, with Luismi Gutiérrez heading in a well-placed cross. However, their defensive issues persisted. Just two minutes after coming on, Jude Soonsup-Bell sealed Sanluqueño’s victory in the 67th minute, taking advantage of a disorganised backline to make it 4-2.
Antequera continued to press, and Xemi had a goal disallowed for offside, but the damage was done. Sanluqueño's clinical finishing punished the visitors' defensive frailties, leaving them with much to rectify in their promotion push.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.