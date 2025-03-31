Striking masterclass deals another blow to Antequera CF's title ambitions

A.D.G Antequera Monday, 31 March 2025, 14:09 Compartir

After leading Group 2 of Primera RFEF for several months, Antequera CF now find themselves in fourth place after suffering a 4-2 defeat away to Atlético Sanluqueño on Sunday.

Defensive lapses proved costly for the visitors, allowing the relegation-threatened hosts to capitalise and claim three vital points courtesy of an impressive hat-trick from Ceuta loanee Sofiane El Ftouhi.

The match began with an early display of brilliance from Antequera. In the seventh minute, Jonathan Biabiany made a dazzling run down the right before delivering a precise pass for Samuele Longo, who finished with an audacious backheel to give his side the lead.

However, the advantage was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Sofiane pounced on a defensive error to equalise from a corner.

Sanluqueño gained confidence and began to dictate play, though chances remained scarce. A mishit shot from Borja Vázquez was the closest they came before their second goal. In the 29th minute, another defensive lapse allowed Sofiane to convert a deep free-kick with a precise left-footed finish, completing the turnaround.

Treble sealed

After half time, Antequera pushed forward in search of a response. Luismi Gutiérrez tested Samuel with a powerful shot before Longo found the net, only for his effort to be ruled offside. Then, in the 56th minute, Sofiane completed his treble, expertly finishing a cross from Vázquez.

Javier Medina's substitutions gave Antequera renewed hope, with Luismi Gutiérrez heading in a well-placed cross. However, their defensive issues persisted. Just two minutes after coming on, Jude Soonsup-Bell sealed Sanluqueño’s victory in the 67th minute, taking advantage of a disorganised backline to make it 4-2.

Antequera continued to press, and Xemi had a goal disallowed for offside, but the damage was done. Sanluqueño's clinical finishing punished the visitors' defensive frailties, leaving them with much to rectify in their promotion push.