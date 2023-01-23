All Spanish hopes ended in the Australian Open Despite eliminating Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista couldn't get beyond Tommy Paul and the fourth round

There will be no Spanish winner of the Australian Open this year after the last-remaining player, Roberto Bautista Agut, was knocked out in the fourth round of the first Grand Slam of the year on Monday.

The Spaniard, who had beaten British tennis star Andy Murray in the previous round, came undone at the hands of a man who has now won 11 back-to-back games against Spanish opponents.

Bautista lost in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5) to American Tommy Paul, who also eliminated Malaga prodigy Alejandro Davidovich in the second round last Thursday.

On the women's side of the draw, Nuria Párrizas was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Donna Vekić in the third round on Saturday, a day after Cristina Bucșa suffered the same fate, losing to Iga Świątek 6-0, 6-1.