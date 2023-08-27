Spain's top-ranked female tennis player withdraws from US Open and pulls plug on 2023 season

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's top-ranked female tennis player, Paola Badosa, has dropped a bombshell at the US Open, announcing that she will withdraw from the last major of the year and pull the plug on the rest of the season due to injuries.

The former world number two, who grew up in Barcelona, was set to face veteran American star Venus Williams in a blockbuster first round clash in New York on Monday 28 August. But the current world number 46 revealed in a social media post that injuries have once again hampered her preparation, and she would not be able to compete.

"After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision," she wrote.

"We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward. Thanks to the people who are still by my side in these hard times. See you next year, stronger than ever."

Badosa hasn't played since Wimbledon in June, missing the hard court series build-up to the US Open with a nagging back injury. the 25-year-old has been plagued with injuries throughout her career, but especially during the 2023 season, where she has missed three out of the four grand slams. Badosa will now focus on getting healthy to be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne in January.