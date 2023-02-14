Spain's rugby sevens team chooses Rincón de la Victoria to prepare for World Series The Manuel Becerra sports complex in La Cala del Moral is proving a popular choice among international rugby sides

The Spanish rugby sevens team has chosen Rincón de la Victoria as its base camp to prepare for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 to be played in Los Angeles and Vancouver in March.

The national side arrived in town last Thursday, 9 February, and will stay until this Wednesday, 15 February, during which time they are making use of the facilities at the Manuel Becerra field in La Cala del Moral.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, attended a training session on Monday morning. The PP mayor spoke with the national team coach, Paco Hernández, as well as some of the players and other representatives of the Spanish Rugby Federation.

As Salado explained, this sports complex "has facilities that are unique in the province of Malaga and in Andalucía with regard to their quality and location". This, along with the town hall's work to collaborate with local hotels, makes Rincón de la Victoria an attractive location for international teams, he said.

In recent months, the town has welcomed several national and international teams (including France and Tonga) as they prepared for matches and competitions.