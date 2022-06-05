Spain's Rafa Nadal wins fourteenth French Open tennis final The Mallorca-based player beat the Norwegian Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-3 and 6-0) adding his 22nd Grand Slam win, two more than both Federer and Djokovic

On 5 June 2005, Rafa Nadal won his first Grand Slam, and his first French Open title, against Mariano Puerta Garros. Now, Seventeen years later, very little has changed.

Although no longer wears the sleeveless tops, nor the usual pirate pants of his youth, he is still invincible. He is now a 36-year-old man with a long history of tennis wins behind him.

It was unprecedented for someone to win nine titles in the same Grand Slam. Then ten, eleven, twelve and thirteen. And it will be on fourteen, until Nadal himself achieves fifteen.

Nadal added another chapter to his story this 5 June, when he beat Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-3 and 6-0) and won his fourteenth title in Paris and his 22nd Grand Slam title. The man from Manacor is now two ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who both remain on 20.