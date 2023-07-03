Spain's national football team to head back to Andalucía this September The EURO 2024 qualifier against Cyprus will be held at the Nuevo Los Cármenes in Granada

Reigning Nations League champions Spain will be returning to Andalucía this September as part of their qualifying campaign for the European Championships which will take place in Germany next summer.

The national football team will face Cyprus on Tuesday 12 September at the Nuevo Los Cármenes in Granada after UEFA vetoed the choice of El Sardinero in Santander because it didn't meet its requirements for a match of this category.

The choice of the Nuevo Los Cármenes, unanimously approved by the Spanish Federation's match venue designation committee, is part of a collaboration agreement signed in February 2021 with the Junta de Andalucía which will see 24 national team matches held in the region over four years.

Spain's last game on home soil was also in Andalucía: Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium hosted Luis de la Fuente's 3-0 win over Norway on 25 March.