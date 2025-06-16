Spain's Jon Rahm finishes strong to salvage top-10 finish at US Open

Rahm with his long-term caddie Adam Hayes at the end of the round.

Carlos Nieto Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 12:40 Compartir

Jon Rahm ended his US Open campaign with a late surge to claim a share of seventh place at Oakmont, delivering the best round of the day on Sunday.

The Spaniard signed off with three consecutive birdies to card a 67 and finish on a four-over-par total, matching the score of world number one Scottie Scheffler and American Sam Burns.

The tournament was won by J. J. Spaun, who holed a 21-metre putt to edge out Robert MacIntyre by two shots after a thrilling final round in which seven players held or shared the lead. Play was halted for 90 minutes due to a lightning storm, but the American returned in top form to clinch his maiden major.

No pressure

Rahm, who began the day with no realistic chance of victory, produced a spirited finish that evoked memories of his 2021 triumph. "Without pressure it’s easier," he had said during the Masters earlier this year, and his closing display suggested a freer approach paid dividends once more.

Despite failing to convert several short birdie putts during the week, Rahm struck with precision late on. He holed from 15 metres on the par-three 16th, then followed up with pinpoint approaches on 17 and 18 to leave himself tap-ins. In total, he hit 16 greens in regulation and found 11 of 14 fairways.

The final day was a significant contrast to his earlier rounds of 75 and 73, which knocked him out of contention. Yet Rahm, who made his US Open debut at Oakmont in 2016, left the course with visible satisfaction.

His Sunday round rescued an otherwise frustrating week and showed that his form remains close to the level needed to challenge for further majors.