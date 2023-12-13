Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Málaga Costa del Sol's Sole López with the ball against the Netherlands. EFE
Spain&#039;s handball team still in with a chance of playing in Olympics next summer
Handball

Spain's handball team still in with a chance of playing in Olympics next summer

Despite a premature exit from the Women's Handball World Championship last week, Las Guerreras have made it to pre-Olympic qualifying

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 07:54

Compartir

Defeats in the Main Round ﻿against the Czech Republic and the Netherlands may have brought a premature end to Spain's ﻿participation in the Women's Handball World Championship last week, but Las Guerreras still have a chance to make it to the Paris Olympics next summer.

After their elimination, Spain had to rely on other teams' results on Monday to ensure that finishing ninth in the 2022 European Championship would be enough to claim the final European ticket to the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.

As luck would have it, everything fell into place perfectly: Romania won against Poland (26-27), and Hungary triumphed over Croatia (23-22), securing Spain's spot in Olympic qualifying in April.

This means that the efforts of the Málaga Costa del Sol contingent weren't in vain. Sole and Marta López, as well as Merche Castellanos and Silvia Arderius, showcased a commendable level throughout the tournament.

Sole López boasted the best shooting accuracy on the team, followed closely by Arderius. Merche Castellanos excelled as the team's top goalkeeper while, even in limited game time, Marta López was still able to demonstrate her talent.

All four will have done their chances of featuring in the pre-Olympic tournament no harm at all.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Official Costa del Sol weather station registers its hottest December day ever easily smashing previous record
  2. 2 Stunning photos and video capture strange sea mist that rolled onto the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Malaga port prepares to accept 'last resort' shipments of fresh water as drought continues in the province
  4. 4 Much-loved Malaga school teacher falls to his death in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountains
  5. 5 Court acquits three Malaga residents who spent 17 months in jail for huge cocaine haul
  6. 6 Junta de Andalucía proposes desalination master plan to Spain's national government
  7. 7 Man dies inside a car wash in Spain's Valencia region
  8. 8 Emergency workers respond to 2,574 incidents during December long weekend in Malaga
  9. 9 Concern among residents after recent spate of burglaries in Axarquía town
  10. 10 Christmas kicks off on Costa Tropical on Friday 15 December

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad