Spain's handball team still in with a chance of playing in Olympics next summer

Marina Rivas Malaga Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 07:54

Defeats in the Main Round ﻿against the Czech Republic and the Netherlands may have brought a premature end to Spain's ﻿participation in the Women's Handball World Championship last week, but Las Guerreras still have a chance to make it to the Paris Olympics next summer.

After their elimination, Spain had to rely on other teams' results on Monday to ensure that finishing ninth in the 2022 European Championship would be enough to claim the final European ticket to the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.

As luck would have it, everything fell into place perfectly: Romania won against Poland (26-27), and Hungary triumphed over Croatia (23-22), securing Spain's spot in Olympic qualifying in April.

This means that the efforts of the Málaga Costa del Sol contingent weren't in vain. Sole and Marta López, as well as Merche Castellanos and Silvia Arderius, showcased a commendable level throughout the tournament.

Sole López boasted the best shooting accuracy on the team, followed closely by Arderius. Merche Castellanos excelled as the team's top goalkeeper while, even in limited game time, Marta López was still able to demonstrate her talent.

All four will have done their chances of featuring in the pre-Olympic tournament no harm at all.