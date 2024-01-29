Spain's Euro 2024 preparations to take them to London this March

Óscar Bellot Madrid Monday, 29 January 2024, 14:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany will take them to England this March after the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) announced on Friday that La Roja will take on Colombia in a friendly match at the London Stadium, the current home of West Ham United.

Tickets for this friendly encounter, which will take place on 22 March, are already on sale and can be bought online (www.stagefrontvip.com/rfef).

This match will be the first of two friendlies Luis de la Fuente's side will play in the March international window. Four days after facing Colombia, the side will host Brazil at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

"Colombia is a great team that has been performing exceptionally well in tournaments and has very good players. Both this match and the one against Brazil will be very attractive for the spectators," said De la Fuente during the event organised to announce the game.

The two March friendlies will allow Luis de la Fuente to further shape the final squad which will be announced on 31 May, ahead of two further games (against Andorra in Extremadura and Ireland in Dublin).

In the group phase in Germany, Spain have been drawn to play Albania, Italy and Croatia. Ahead of these games, the squad will arrive in the Black Forest town of Donaueschingen on 10 June to start their preparations for the tournament.