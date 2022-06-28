The Costa del Sol's Davidovich sees out an incredible Wimbledon battle with Hurkacz The Rincón de la Victoria local could have won in straight sets, but his opponent bounced back and they battled for the win with a super tiebreak

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich (ranked world number 37) achieved his first senior win at Wimbledon on Monday as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz (10th) by 7-6 (7), 6-4, 5-7-2-6 and 7-6 (10) in what was an incredible display of tennis by the Rincón de la Victoria local.

Davidovich completed his biggest achievement of the year with this win. The Andalusian took the first two sets in style against not only one of the most in-form grass court players in Hurkacz, but one of the outright favourites to win the tournament.

A win in straight sets was withing reach for Davidovich. Everything had lined up perfectly and he was 5-4 and 40-0 love up in the third set, having won the first two. But, bizarrely, the Spaniard failed at an attempted 'tweener' (an underhand shot through the legs) in the first match point.

Polish power

Davidovich's wasted chance to close the match gave his Polish opponent the fuel he needed to stay in contention. The Rincón local then seemed to collapse under the pressure applied by his powerful opponent.

The Andalusian, who hadn't lost his service game and only conceded one break point in almost three sets, went on to lose five consecutive points to blow the match wide open.

Rain stoppage

The tie went from Davidovich being two sets up and winning the third 5-4, to losing nine of the following ten games. After a second stoppage due to rain, Hurkacz could sense his opponent's fear and steamrolled to win the third and fourth sets with ease.

However, despite Hurkacz's prowess, it ended well for Davidovich for once. The Spaniard turned the match on its head when it was least expected of him, as his opponent was 5-4 up and serving in the fifth set.

In the end, Davidovich also failed to give in when he was 7-3 down in the super tiebreak (a ten-point tiebreak introduced this year in all Grand Slams), taking the fight to Hurkacz and, against all odds, winning it 10-8 to complete an epic match and, perhaps, and unnecessary come back.

Davidovich, who was all smiles and couldn't contain his emotions after the match, will next play against Jiří Veselý tomorrow in the second round.