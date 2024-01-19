Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain&#039;s Carlos Sainz wins his fourth Dakar Rally
Dakar Rally 2024

Spain's Carlos Sainz wins his fourth Dakar Rally

It is the first victory for a hybrid (petrol and electric) car in the history of the famous event

David Sánchez de Castro

Madrid

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:30

Spain's Carlos Sainz has successfully completed the last 175-kilometre stage to win the Dakar Rally 2024 in Yanbu. The 61-year-old driver from Madrid has won the legendary rally for the fourth time, which he has competed in 17 times and clocked 42 stage victories.

The Spaniard's victory puts him on the podium of the drivers with the most victories, after Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah, and it is the first victory for a hybrid (petrol and electric) car in the history of the event.

Despite not winning a single stage, the driver from Madrid and his Catalan co-driver put on a good show during a good part of the Dakar and, in the three most complicated stages, they performed well coming second on the first day, second on the sixth and third on the penultimate.

