Spain's Carlos Sainz wins his fourth Dakar Rally

Sections
Highlight
David Sánchez de Castro
Madrid
Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:30
Compartir
Spain's Carlos Sainz has successfully completed the last 175-kilometre stage to win the Dakar Rally 2024 in Yanbu. The 61-year-old driver from Madrid has won the legendary rally for the fourth time, which he has competed in 17 times and clocked 42 stage victories.
Related story
The Spaniard's victory puts him on the podium of the drivers with the most victories, after Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah, and it is the first victory for a hybrid (petrol and electric) car in the history of the event.
#Dakar2024 WINNERS!@LucasCruz74 @audisport pic.twitter.com/tNXBBHYp4Q— Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 19, 2024
Despite not winning a single stage, the driver from Madrid and his Catalan co-driver put on a good show during a good part of the Dakar and, in the three most complicated stages, they performed well coming second on the first day, second on the sixth and third on the penultimate.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.