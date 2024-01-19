Cristina Gutiérrez becomes first Spanish woman to win a Dakar Rally title

Sections
Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez has made Dakar Rally history after winning the Challenger Category and becomes the first Spanish woman to win the world's toughest rally. She is only the second woman to win a Dakar Rally title after the victory of German Jutta Kleinschmidt in 2001.
The driver from Burgos managed to increase her lead over Guthrie, who had to stop at kilometre 138 due to transmission problems, and ended up winning the Challenger category in the last stage of the Dakar. As a result, Spain has achieved a historic double victory after Carlos Sainz scooped his fourth Dakar Rally win.
