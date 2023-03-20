Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Alcaraz kisses the Indian Wells trophy on Sunday. AFP
Spain&#039;s Carlos Alcaraz back as world tennis number one

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz back as world tennis number one

The 19-year-old from Murcia beat Daniil Medvedev to claim victory at Indian Wells

Enric Gardiner

Monday, 20 March 2023, 15:18

Compartir

Spain's young tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is world number one once again after beating Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 6-2) to win his first title at Indian Wells on Sunday, the so-called fifth Grand Slam.

In a display of maturity and experience, despite not even having turned 20 yet, Alcaraz became the fourth Spaniard in history (in the men's category) to win in the California desert, after José Higueras (1983), Alex Corretja (2000) and Rafael Nadal (2007, 2009 and 2013).

He's also the youngest tennis player (out of only seven men in history) to win the 'Sunshine Double' (both Indian Wells and the Miami Masters).

The player from Murcia needed just one hour and 10 minutes in Coachella to eliminate Medvedev, one of the best on fast courts, who came into this clash on the back of 19 consecutive wins (including against Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich in the quarter-final) and three titles (Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai).

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad