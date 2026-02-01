Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open to complete career Grand Slam The 22-year-old beat Novak Djokovic in four sets to become the youngest player to achieve the feat and deny the Serb a historic 25th major title

Enric Gardiner Sunday, 1 February 2026, 14:31

Carlos Alcaraz completed a career Grand Slam on Sunday by winning the Australian Open, becoming the youngest player in history to lift trophies at all four major tournaments.

Following an extraordinary semi-final in which Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev in five hours and 27 minutes, the longest semi-final in Australian Open history and the third-longest match ever played at the tournament, the 22-year-old defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and 7-5 in the Melbourne final.

After a dominant opening set from Djokovic, who started with the aggression and clarity that had carried him past Jannik Sinner earlier in the tournament, Alcaraz responded by changing the pattern of play, using heavy cross-court forehands to extend rallies and sap his opponent’s legs rather than going repeatedly down the line.

As the match wore on, the conditions and Alcaraz’s pace began to tell. Djokovic’s early plan to avoid a long battle fell away as the Spaniard levelled the contest and took control, drawing applause from a crowd that included Rafael Nadal, who was honoured by the tournament on Sunday and watched from the stands.

Play continued under a closed roof despite improving weather, a decision the organisers explained as a precaution against nearby rain. Alcaraz accepted the explanation and maintained his intensity, mixing defence with deft drop shots and forcing Djokovic into increasingly fine margins to stay in the points.

After three hours and two minutes, Djokovic sent a forehand long to end the contest. Alcaraz collapsed to the court before celebrating with his team, while the Serb crossed the net to congratulate him, aware that the chance to add another major at 38 had slipped away.

With victories now in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York, Alcaraz surpassed Rafael Nadal’s mark for the youngest player to achieve the feat and moved level with Mats Wilander and John McEnroe on seven Grand Slam titles.