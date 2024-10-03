Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final

Tennis
Enric Gardiner
Malaga
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 13:27
Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Beijing ATP 500 title after defeating Jannik Sinner in a gruelling three-hour, 20-minute tennis final on Wednesday.
The young Spaniard won 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), becoming the first player to win ATP 500 titles on clay, grass, and hard courts.
Alcaraz has now beaten Sinner three times this year, extending their rivalry to 6-4 in his favour. The Italian’s 16-match win streak was ended in the process.
This marks Alcaraz’s 16th career title and his first in China.
