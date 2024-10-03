Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alcaraz with the trophy on Wednesday. EFE
Spain&#039;s Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final
Tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final

The 21-year-old becomes the first player to win ATP 500 titles on three different surfaces

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 13:27

Opciones para compartir

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Beijing ATP 500 title after defeating Jannik Sinner in a gruelling three-hour, 20-minute tennis final on Wednesday.

The young Spaniard won 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), becoming the first player to win ATP 500 titles on clay, grass, and hard courts.

Alcaraz has now beaten Sinner three times this year, extending their rivalry to 6-4 in his favour. The Italian’s 16-match win streak was ended in the process.

This marks Alcaraz’s 16th career title and his first in China.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  5. 5 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  7. 7 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  8. 8 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  9. 9 Libraries in Benalmádena to host multilanguage reading clubs and literary workshops
  10. 10 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad