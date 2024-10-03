Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final

Alcaraz with the trophy on Wednesday.

Enric Gardiner Malaga Thursday, 3 October 2024, 13:27 | Updated 13:36h.

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Beijing ATP 500 title after defeating Jannik Sinner in a gruelling three-hour, 20-minute tennis final on Wednesday.

The young Spaniard won 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), becoming the first player to win ATP 500 titles on clay, grass, and hard courts.

Alcaraz has now beaten Sinner three times this year, extending their rivalry to 6-4 in his favour. The Italian’s 16-match win streak was ended in the process.

This marks Alcaraz’s 16th career title and his first in China.