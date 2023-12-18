Spain's Bea González, the youngest ever winner of the World Padel Tour Master Final

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 18 December 2023, 08:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga's Bea González, at just 22 years old, made history in Barcelona on Sunday as she became the youngest player ever to win the Master Final of the World Padel Tour.

In a gripping final against the Argentinian pair of Aranzazu Osoro and Jessica Castelló, González, alongside her partner Delfi Brea, emerged victorious with a 6-4 6-1 win, marking the end of the World Padel Tour era and solidifying their position as the world's second-ranked pairing going into 2024.

Their partnership, only forged in the spring of this year, has proved to be a game-changer, propelling them to unforeseen heights within months.

Since joining forces, the Spanish-Argentinian duo have reached ten World Padel Tour finals and two Premier Padel finals, boasting an impressive eight out of 12 victories.

Their title-winning spree includes victories in the Danish Open, the Valladolid Master, the Finland Open, the Malmö Open and the Mexico Open on the World Padel Tour. On the Premier Padel circuit, they have also clinched triumphs in Madrid and Milan.