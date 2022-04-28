Spain will face Canada, Serbia and South Korea in the Davis Cup The Spanish side will have play these nations in the competition's group stages in order to make it to the Malaga finals in November

The Spanish 'Armada' have discovered their road map to attempt to lift their seventh Davis Cup trophy. Their journey started at the Museo de Malaga, where the group stage draw took place, which decided what nations will face each other in a round-robin format. The games will be played between 14 and 20 September.

Spain have been drawn into group B, alongside Canada, Serbia and South Korea, and will play out their matches in Pabellón de la Fuente de San Luis, in Valencia.

Novak Djokovic

Though the groups seem balanced, group B has its own difficulties. On the one hand, Canada have important players in Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, both absent in their qualifying round; while Serbia has one of the best players in the world in Novak Djokovic, though his 2022 has so far been strange as his refusal to get vaccinated has denied him the chance to play in several tournaments.

Not easy to qualify

"There will be excellent games in all the groups, and it won't be easy to qualify for the Finals," said the International Tennis Federation president, David Haggerty.

Haggerty also admitted to discovering Malaga for the first time when he was a child. "I was here when I was ten and it seemed like years ago, but I know that Malaga will be a great host. Its citizens and Andalusians will support their team and they will welcome the best tennis players," he said.