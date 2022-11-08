Spain suffer massive defeat to Tonga in rugby test match The home nation was demolished 6-40 in a game watched by a big crowd at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium on Saturday

Spain were on the receving end of a heavy defeat to Tonga on Saturday evening, as the host nation was demolished 6-40 by the visitors in a rugby test match watched by 5,500 people at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in the city.

Malaga once again became the Spanish capital of rugby, a sport that is currently on the rise in the country. The clash was played between two sides at different points in their development: Tonga is attempting to make a name for themselves at the 2023 World Cup while Spain proved that they have a lot of work to do with their young squad.

Despite their best efforts during the 80-minute game, and despite physically matching the Tongans, Spain were simply outclassed by the visitors and there was no real chance of an upset.

As is the norm in rugby, the game had a real party atmosphere surrounding it. Many of the fans turned up two hours before kick-off as international clashes don't come around that often.

The young rugby fans that turned up, some 500 of them from different teams across the province, undoubtedly had the most fun and they were also in charge of energising the pre-match atmosphere.