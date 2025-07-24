Spain to face England in historic Euro 2025 final in Switzerland this Sunday

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Thursday, 24 July 2025, 12:57 Compartir

Spain have reached their first European Championship final after Aitana Bonmatí struck deep into extra time to defeat Germany 1–0 in Zurich on Wednesday night.

The Barcelona midfielder, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner who has battled back from a recent bout of meningitis, produced the decisive moment that ended decades of German dominance over La Roja.

The second semi-final, after England's 2-1 win over Italy in Geneva a day earlier, was played out at the Letzigrund Stadium in front of 22,432 spectators and unfolded in tense fashion.

Montse Tomé stuck to her tried and trusted line-up, bringing in Real Madrid’s María Méndez for the suspended Laia Aleixandri while keeping seven Barcelona players on the pitch.

From the outset, Spain sought possession and control, but Germany, depleted by suspensions to Sjoeke Nüsken and Marina Hegering and injuries to Giulia Gwinn and Lena Linder, frustrated them with disciplined defending and rapid transitions.

Early chances were rare. Esther González tested Ann-Katrin Berger after a defensive slip, while Klara Bühl’s run caused a brief moment of panic at the other end.

Just before half time, Spain began to quicken the pace and Irene Paredes headed against the post, but the deadlock held.

After the interval both sides tired yet remained organised. Ona Batlle burst forward only to be denied by the inspired Berger, who has twice beaten cancer and again kept her team alive.

Aitana saw a shot blocked, and with Germany threatening sporadically on the break, Tomé introduced Salma Paralluelo for pace and Athenea del Castillo for fresh legs.

As rain began to fall, Germany almost stole victory with a Bühl free kick, only for Cata Coll to respond with a superb save that forced extra time.

In the second period of extra time came the moment that will define Spain’s campaign: Aitana seized on a loose ball, beat her marker and fired low past Berger, who finally faltered.

Spain will now face England in Sunday’s final in Basel, a showdown that promises to be historic. For La Roja and their golden generation, the chance to lift a first European crown is finally within reach.