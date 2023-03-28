Spain suffer unexpected defeat on trip to Glasgow A brace from Scott McTominay sealed Scotland's first win over Spain in nearly 40 years, moving his side top of the Euro 2024 qualifying group

The second game of Spain's Euro 2024 qualifying double-header didn't go to plan as Luis de la Fuente's team suffered a historic 0-2 defeat to Scotland at a rainy and boisterous Hampden Park this Tuesday night (28 March).

It had been 39 years since Scotland last beat Spain, and it was Manchester United's Scott McTominay who was the hero on the night, scoring his second brace in as many games.

A much-changed team

La Roja didn't follow up their 3-0 win over Norway in Malaga in the way they would have wished.

Instead, a much-changed side in Glasgow (only Kepa, Mikel Merino and Rodri kept their places) allowed the Tartan Army to take lead in the seventh minute after an individual error from right-back Pedro Porro allowed Andy Robertson in to pull the ball back for McTominay to finish via a deflection.

The midfielder's second goal came early in the second half after similar build-up down the left, but the end result was a spectacular left-footed volley to beat Kepa at his near post following Kieran Tierney's deflected cross.

The result leaves Spain in second place in Group A, three points behind leaders Scotland.