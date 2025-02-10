Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence

Pedro Rodríguez Madrid Monday, 10 February 2025, 15:01 Compartir

Spain secured their place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia on Saturday with a 43-13 victory over Switzerland in Yverdon-les-Bains, ending a 28-year wait since their only previous appearance in 1999.

Despite a nervous start and a high number of penalties, Spain controlled the match against a determined but inexperienced Swiss side.

Leading 21-6 at half time, they pulled away in the second half with seven tries from Lucas Santamaría, Tani Bay (two), Martiniano Cian, Manex Ariceta, Ekain Imaz and Feta Castiglioni.

Spain’s qualification comes after disappointment in the last two World Cup cycles—first in 2019 following a controversial defeat to Belgium, then in 2023 due to an ineligible player.

This time, however, the tournament’s expansion to 24 teams helped secure their passage, with victory over the Netherlands (53-24) last week proving crucial.