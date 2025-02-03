Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A file photo of Alberto Carmona. Federación Española de Rugby
Malaga&#039;s rising star moves closer to playing on Rugby World Cup stage
Rugby

Malaga's rising star moves closer to playing on Rugby World Cup stage

Alberto Carmona played a role in Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in Madrid as they moved within one win of 2027 qualification

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 3 February 2025, 17:08

Alberto Carmona took another step towards the Rugby World Cup over the weekend as Spain defeated the Netherlands 53-24 in Madrid. The Malaga-born player featured in the second half of the crucial win, which puts Spain on the brink of securing their place at Australia 2027.

Spain overcame a slow start after an early Dutch penalty, responding with a composed performance. Carmona, 20, then entered the match in the 60th minute, adding energy to Spain’s forward play to help seal what was eventually a comfortable win.

Now, to seal the deal, they must defeat Switzerland next week to confirm qualification. The Swiss suffered a heavy 110-0 defeat to Georgia on Saturday, leaving Spain as strong favourites.

If they win, the former Rugby Malaga player, who moved to France at 18 and now plays for Toulon’s reserve side while training with their senior squad, will be set to achieve his dream of representing Spain on rugby’s biggest stage.

