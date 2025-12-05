Spain retain Nations League crown

Friday, 5 December 2025, 22:37 Share

Spain's women's team overwhelmed Germany 3-0 in front of a packed Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to retain their Nations League title on Tuesday night.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Kaiserslautern, Claudia Pina struck twice and Vicky López added another as the world champions erased memories of their Euro final loss and reaffirmed their dominance in front of more than 55,000 fans.