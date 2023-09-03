Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Spanish national team players applaud the fans after their elimination from the World Cup.
The Spanish national team players applaud the fans after their elimination from the World Cup. EFE
Basketball

Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup

The current world champions grew complacent against Canada, ultimately losing a game that they had to win to progress from the group phase

Ángel Resa

Sunday, 3 September 2023, 21:10

Compartir

Spain have been forced to bid farewell to the FIBA Basketball World Cup after a disastrous final quarter against Canada resulted in a 88-85 loss today (Sunday, 3 September).

Following their 69-74 defeat to Latvia on Friday, Spain knew that they had to win this game to have any chance of progressing beyond the group phase.

And in fact, the game started exactly according to plan, with Sergio Scariolo's team dominating almost the entire game. However, towards the end, doubts started to creep in and ultimately they failed to deal with the excellent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Spain grew complacent and gradually lost the 58-47 lead they had enjoyed at the end of the third quarter.

With one minute left in the game, Canada took the lead - even going four points ahead - and the Spanish national team, the two-time and current world champions, couldn't mount a comeback.

Now, Spain will have to participate in the pre-Olympic tournament to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Games.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's Ministry of Defence donates rifles almost a quarter of a century old to Ukraine border guards
  2. 2 Sales of olive oil in shops in Spain drop as the price continues to soar
  3. 3 More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
  4. 4 Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more
  5. 5 Last-minute winner brings the joy back to La Rosaleda
  6. 6 Spain's DGT rolls out new road signs and this is what they mean
  7. 7 European Medicines Agency gives green light to new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
  8. 8 Hotels warn that start of Spain's subsidised holiday scheme for pensioners could be delayed by at least three months
  9. 9 These are the five most common security errors made by people on the internet in Spain and this is how to prevent them
  10. 10 Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad