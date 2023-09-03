Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup

The Spanish national team players applaud the fans after their elimination from the World Cup.

Spain have been forced to bid farewell to the FIBA Basketball World Cup after a disastrous final quarter against Canada resulted in a 88-85 loss today (Sunday, 3 September).

Following their 69-74 defeat to Latvia on Friday, Spain knew that they had to win this game to have any chance of progressing beyond the group phase.

And in fact, the game started exactly according to plan, with Sergio Scariolo's team dominating almost the entire game. However, towards the end, doubts started to creep in and ultimately they failed to deal with the excellent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Spain grew complacent and gradually lost the 58-47 lead they had enjoyed at the end of the third quarter.

With one minute left in the game, Canada took the lead - even going four points ahead - and the Spanish national team, the two-time and current world champions, couldn't mount a comeback.

Now, Spain will have to participate in the pre-Olympic tournament to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Games.