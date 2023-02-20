Tickets for Spain-Norway football clash in Malaga to go on sale at end of the month The Euro 2024 qualifier will take place at La Rosaleda on Saturday 25 March

Antonio Góngora MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

As new coach Luis de la Fuente takes the reins of Spain’s national team, Malaga will have the privilege of ushering in La Roja's new era when Spain welcome Erling Haaland's Norway to La Rosaleda next month.

The match, a Euro 2024 qualifier, will take place on Saturday 25 March at 8.45pm, and will be one of the most high-profile international matches to ever take place in Malaga.