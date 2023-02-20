Tickets for Spain-Norway football clash in Malaga to go on sale at end of the month

Sections
Antonio Góngora
MALAGA.
Monday, 20 february 2023, 16:02
As new coach Luis de la Fuente takes the reins of Spain’s national team, Malaga will have the privilege of ushering in La Roja's new era when Spain welcome Erling Haaland's Norway to La Rosaleda next month.
The match, a Euro 2024 qualifier, will take place on Saturday 25 March at 8.45pm, and will be one of the most high-profile international matches to ever take place in Malaga.
Early release tickets (up to four each) will be available to Malaga CF season ticket holders from 11am on Tuesday 28 February.
Tickets will then go on general sale on Thursday 2 March at 11am, with fans able to buy up to six. Prices will range between 25 and 80 euros, plus administrative fees.
There will also be packs of four tickets available for 90 euros, allowing groups and families more affordable entry. Tickets will be available for purchase at tickets.rfef.es.
The last time La Selección played in Malaga, goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia helped Spain to a convincing Nations League win over the Czech Republic.
On that occasion, tickets sold out in roughly 24 hours and the atmosphere was excellent. Luis de la Fuente will doubtless be hoping for a more of the same in his debut as Spain’s manager.
