Only two Malaga athletes win medals at the Mediterranean Games in Algeria

Only two local Malaga athletes managed to win medals at the Mediterranean Games held in Oran, Algeria. Miguel Ángel de Amo and David López helped the Spanish national volleyball team to a second place finish, though they lost in straight sets to Croatia in the final on Monday.

Spain breezed through all the rounds on their route to the final, only losing once in the group stages and handing France a heavy defeat in the semi-final. Against Croatia, the Spanish team struggled to find a way past their opponents in a match that was won by the finest of margins (25-22, 30-28 and 25-20).

Despite missing out on gold, Spain still achieved one of their biggest feats in volleyball.

Local talent

The two local Malaga players in the squad also played an important role. De Amo, whos developed his game between the Costa del Sol capital and Pizarra, is the most experienced player in the side and came out of retirement just to take part in a Mediterranean Games and in the hope of taking gold.

López is an up-and-coming talent who currently plays for Unicaja Almeria, where he won the Copa del Rey this season. The 20-year-old first took up the sport in Torremolinos and has now had his first taste of an international competition.