Spain win first Davis Cup group stage tie The Spanish side defeated Serbia 3-0 on Wednesday in what were tough matches for the singles players

Roberto Bautista in action during his singles game for Spain in the Davis Cup. / EP

Spain's Davis Cup journey got off to a good start with a 3-0 defeat of Serbia on Wednesday this week, giving them a first point in the group stages.

Albert Ramos and Roberto Bautista won the two singles matches, while Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez came out on top in the doubles match.

The trio of matches were tougher for Spain than initially expected, given the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who was recovering from his US Open triumph, and Alejandro Davidovich, who pulled out ahead of the group stages with an injury.

But, despite the 3-0 win over Serbia, it was no walk in the park for the Spaniards involved. Ramos' singles match was almost three hours long. After losing the first set, he fought through a tie break to bring things level before going on to win the second one 7-5.

Bautista, despite winning in straight sets, still had to win them both on tie breaks, though he reached the seven-point threshold without real difficulties.

The Martínez-Granollers duo narrowly lost the opening set but eventually turned things around by demolishing their Serbian opponents 6-2 and 6-2.

The Spanish team play Canada today (Friday) from 4pm. The Canadians also took a point from their tie against South Korea, but the Spaniards will have an extra boost in quality with Alcaraz back among their ranks as they look to top the group.