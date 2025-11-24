Spain's rugby stars thrill Malaga crowd but Fiji steal it late

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 23 November 2025 | Updated 24/11/2025 15:07h. Share

Spain pushed ninth-ranked Fiji close on Saturday in a high-intensity international at the packed Ciudad de Malaga stadium, only losing control in the final seven minutes as the visitors completed a 41-33 comeback. The friendly counted towards the world ranking and drew a capacity crowd of around 7,500, highlighting the growing local appetite for rugby.

The hosts, ranked 14th, produced one of their most competitive displays of the year in the final match of the November window. They built a 15-14 half-time lead through tries from Tani Bay and Alejandro Laforga and accurate kicking from centre Gonzalo López Bontempo.

Spain extended their advantage after the break when Bay and Laforga crossed again to move them 33-24 ahead.

However, Fiji, who arrived in Spain after pushing France close, capitalised on tired legs in the closing stages. The Oceania side scored twice and added two penalties to reassert their dominance, punishing Spain’s drop in intensity after head coach Pablo Bauza rotated his bench.

Local representation

The match carried a strong Malaga angle. Local wing Alberto Carmona, who developed at Club de Rugby Málaga and is now playing for Colomiers on loan from Toulon, started and impressed with several decisive tackles.

Marbella-born forward Pablo Miejimolle also featured from the bench. Both are in contention for Spain’s squad for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, for which Spain have already qualified.

Zoom Fans from across the country turned out for the game. Ñito Salas

The crowd impact was notable. Over 50 coaches brought supporters from clubs across Andalucía and elsewhere in Spain, filling the stands despite the match being broadcast on Teledeporte. The influx caused traffic issues around the Martín Carpena area but created a festival atmosphere in the build-up.

Now, Spain continue preparations for their second World Cup, their first since 1999, where they will compete in an expanded 24-team tournament from October to November 2027.