Sotogrande to host million-dollar women's golf tournament

Sotogrande's La Reserva club will host the upcoming Aramco Team Series women's golf tournament between 18 and 20 August. The competition has a prize pool of one million dollars and some of the sport's best players, including world number three Nelly Korda, will take part.

Other international participants include Jessica Korda (ranked 14th), Anna Nordqvist (24th) or Nanna Koerstz Madsen (30th); as well as Spaniards Carlota Ciganda (37th), Nuria Iturrioz (241st) or Malaga local Ana Peláez (266th).

The upcoming event will be the third to take place in the series, following those played in Bangkok and in London, and points for the world rankings, Solheim Cup and Ladies European Tour will be on offer too.

The format

The tournament will also be played in a team format across three days. Each team is made up of four players: a captain, two professionals and an amateur player.

The two pros have the chance to choose their captain in a draw that will take place before the tournament; while the amateur can be a man or a woman, as long as they have a handicap of no more than 18 and 24, respectively.

The first two days will be played in the four-ball format (the teams' golfers will play the holes and the two lowest scores will count towards the team's score) and the professionals' performances will go towards their individual score, with a singles round being played on Saturday to decide the final standings.

A young tournament

The Aramco Team Series tournament is a relatively young competition. Born in 2021, it was spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic with the backing of Aramco, and the company quickly became the biggest sponsor of women's golf.

It was the first team series golf tournament within the professional ciruit, awarding both individual and collective prizes after three days of play.

With the series, sponsors look to seek out a promising young golfer and invite her to play alongside other players on the Ladies European Tour at La Reserva club. Moreover, this golfer will be given the equipment to improve her game and access to golf facilities for a period of time.

For anyone interested in watching the tournament, tickets cost 5 euros and can be purchased at www.aramcoteamseries.com.