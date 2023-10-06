Solheim Cup hero Carlota Ciganda to return to Costa del Sol this November

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Fresh on the back of her vital contribution to Team Europe retaining the Solheim Cup in Casares two weeks ago, it won't be long until Carlota Ciganda returns to Malaga.

The 33-year-old from Pamplona will compete in the the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España 2023, which will take place from 23 to 26 November at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas in Marbella.

This tournament will conclude the Ladies European Tour season and determine the Order of Merit winner.

Ciganda is a prominent figure in Spanish golf, and her participation adds further excitement to the event, which is yet another major moment in an already historic year for the sport in the country.