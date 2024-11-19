Slovakia stun Great Britain to set up Billie Jean King Cup final against Italy

Viktoria Hruncakova teamed up with Tereza Mihalikova to win the decisive doubles clash.

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 19:39

Slovakia upset the odds in Malaga this Tuesday evening to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals.

The result propels the Slovak team into their second-ever final, where they will face Italy from 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday.

The tie began with a strong start for Great Britain, as Emma Raducanu defeated Viktoria Hruncakova in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). Despite both players struggling with their serves, the Brit proved more composed in key moments, clinching the match in just over 90 minutes.

However, Slovakia levelled the tie when Rebecca Sramkova staged a comeback against British number one Katie Boulter. After losing the first set decisively (2-6), Sramkova found her rhythm, breaking Boulter’s serve three times in each of the subsequent sets to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, sending the tie to the doubles decider.

In the final match, Hruncakova teamed up with Tereza Mihalikova to dominate Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson. The Slovak duo secured a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory.

This marks Slovakia’s second appearance in the competition’s final, the first since their title-winning run in 2002. They now face Italy, a team with formidable pedigree, having claimed four titles under the tournament’s former name, the Fed Cup.

The Italians saw off Poland with a 2-1 win in their semi-final on Monday.