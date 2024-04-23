Silver medal earns Malaga karateka world number one spot

Marina Rivas Malaga Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 09:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

It was a landmark weekend for María Torres. The Malaga karateka not only achieved her sixth consecutive international podium with an impressive silver in the Premier League in Cairo, but she also reached the number one spot in the world ranking for the first time.

In doing so, Torres became the first woman from Spain to reach the number one spot in the kumite category, specifically in the +68 kilogrammes division.

This achievement is a testament to her consistency. In fact, she has been winning medals continuously since September 2023 and, in 2024, she has made it to the finals of all three Premier League events held so far.

She won the title in Paris in January, claimed silver in Antalya in March, and repeated her second-place finish in Cairo where her only defeat came in the final against reigning European champion Johanna Kneer.

This accomplishment places Torres among an elite group of Spanish karatekas who have reached the world number one spot, joining the likes of Olympic medallists Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero, although they achieved their success in the kata discipline, not kumite.